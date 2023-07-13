Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To 'Rude' KBC Contestant Who Did Not Want To Hug Him Wins Hearts; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is gaining appreciation from fans amid Jawan buzz for the way he handled a ‘rude’ contestant while hosting the third season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The clip resurfaced on social media app Reddit on Wednesday and fans have since appreciated the Pathan actor’s attitude and way of dealing with trolls.

In the old clip, the contestant can be seen telling SRK, “I watch you in your movies. Earlier I didn’t use to consider you a good actor." She then added, “I don’t have any wish to hug you on this show." While Shah Rukh Khan looked a little puzzled initially, he then asked, “Will you feel bad if I gave this cheque to your mom?" He added, “Because she will definitely hug me." Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Reacting to the viral clip, one of the fans wrote, “I’m pretty sure that a majority of the celebs(be it social media or film world) would take it really hard and make headlines for losing control in front of the ones who show off in front of them like this. And definitely not many retorts back sweetly like SRK did."

One fan wrote, “She tried to show off. The king just humbled her in seconds." Another added, " I think I’ve never seen a host tackling a rude contestant like this. SRK as they say is incredibly adept with words and attitude."