Shah Rukh Khan's Response To Fan's Doubt About Watching Jawan Will Make You ROFL

Shah Rukh Khan is ready to light up the big screens with his upcoming movie Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film’s nail-biting prevue has already gripped the masses with excitement. Now, the Bollywood superstar has piqued the curiosity of his admirers further by dropping a special motion poster from Jawan, featuring five of his avatars. With just 12 days remaining before Jawan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan is back with his much-loved AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), answering some of the burning questions in his followers’ minds. On that note, when an X user asked SRK whether one should watch Jawan if they found the trailer unsatisfactory, the Pathaan actor gave them a befitting reply.

During the AskSRK session, conducted by Shah Rukh Khan today, August 26, a social media user asked the superstar, “Sir trailer agar kharab hua to film dekhe ya nahi? (Sir, if the trailer is bad, should we watch the film or not?)" Responding to the question, Shah Rukh Khan advised the young man to stay positive in life and not get influenced by social media. “Bhai life mein positivity rakh na… social media wala type lag raha hai (Brother, keep some positivity in life… you look like the social media type of person) negativity negativity. Think positive and you will be happier man," the actor replied.

X users were left ROFLing after Shah Rukh Khan’s witty comeback. They dashed into the comments section to express their admiration for King Khan. One user noted, “Have bookmarked. Going to use this every time someone abuses me in the comments."

Another quipped, “Positivity abi bhi Zinda Haii", making a subtle reference to Jawan’s foot-tapping number Zinda Binda.

Earlier, rumours circulated that Jawan’s prevue was to be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise’s action thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, but it turned out to be untrue. When one impatient user requested Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Jawan’s trailer release date during the AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan with his quintessential sarcasm, assured that the wait was not for long. “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya? Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele (If the trailer does not come, will you not watch the film? It will be released but first take a breath,) he said.