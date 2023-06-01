Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Visits Alia Bhatt, Pays Tribute To Her 'Nana'; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan visited Alia Bhatt hours after her grandfather’s demise. The starkid was snapped by the paparazzi outside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Vastu residence.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond. The two recently co-produced Darlings. Prior to this, they also worked together in the movie, Dear Zindagi. It is being speculated that Aryan Khan visited Alia on his father’s behalf.

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan passed away on Thursday, June 1. He was 95. The actress’ grandfather was unwell for a while now and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.

Following his demise, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from his 92nd birthday, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor. In the caption of her post, Alia described her grandfather as a hero and wrote, “My grandpa. My hero ♥️ Played golf till 93, Worked till 93, Made the best omelette, Told the best stories, Played the violin, Played with his great granddaughter, Loved his cricket, Loved his sketching, Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! ♥️ My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give!"

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is working on his directorial debut - Stardom. The announcement for the series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment was made back in December 2022. The title reflects the central theme of the show, which delves into the world of the Indian film industry and explores the meaning of stardom. Reportedly, the show will star Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.