Shahid Kapoor And Imtiaz Ali To Team Up Again After Jab We Met? Check Inside

Shahid Kapoor’s role in Jab We Met is still one of the most cherished ones among his fans. They loved him in the film and just cannot get over it. Well, today the actor did a ask me anything session on Twitter in which fans asked him many questions. However, a fan asked him about reuniting with Imtiaz Ali again. The answer left many clueless.

The fan asks Shahid, “I’ve noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works? @shahidkapoor." On this, the Bloody Daddy actor replied, “Smart Boy". With this answer, many are guessing that is there any film on the card but there is no official confirmation till now. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid opened up about doing something like this again. He said, “We re-released Jab We Met recently and a lot of people are now asking me why ain’t I doing a film like this again. I feel, Jab We Met happens once in two decades and it’s not like an everyday film. Most of the film one does in this genre are bad, so one needs to pick up a decent script. In fact, Imtiaz (Ali, director) and I were also chatting to find something in this space again. I want to do something fun and exciting."

Check the tweet here:

Jab We Met was released on October 26, 2007. The romantic drama also stars Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh, and Pavan Malhotra. Shahid was also nominated for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards and Kareena Kapoor won the Best Actress trophy for her performance as Geet.