Shahid Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Amp Up Airport Look In Cool Casuals As They Head Out Of City; Watch Video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are quite a sensation across their social media platforms. The power couple of Bollywood who often share glimpses from their lives with their fans have yet again captured the attention of netizens when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their kids Misha and Zain.

On Monday, a paparazzi clip of the power couple was shared by Viral Bhayani in which Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were captured at the airport. Tagging along were their adorable kids who waited patiently for their parents to pose for the paps. Shahid donned a dark purple co-ords set that he paired with a cap. Mira on the other hand wore a light purple co-ord set that she wore with a black T-Shirt. They waved at the camera before heading inside to join Zain and Misha who instantly grabbed onto their parents hands.

Fans also took to the comment section to praise the couple and the patience of their kids. One of them wrote, “Kya hi Jodi hai yaar!" Another one commented,"Kids are patiently waiting for them to pose!" Someone else said, “Kya style hai!"