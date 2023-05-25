Shahid Kapoor Calls Out FAKE Rumours After Kareena Kapoor Break Up in Viral Video: 'Amrita Rao and I...'

Before marrying Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor made headlines on-and-off for his link-ups. The actor, who had a public and serious relationship with Kareena Kapoor, was linked to many actresses, including Amrita Rao, after his break-up with his Jab We Met co-star. The rumours would go wild, but there was one rumour about Shahid and Amrita Rao that blew Shahid’s mind.

In an old interview that resurfaced on Reddit, Shahid revealed that the rumour around his and Amrita’s relationship reached to the extend that someone falsely claimed that she met and bonded with his family at a movie screening when in reality, she was not even in town.

“After me and Kareena broke up, there was a rumour that me and Amrita (Rao) are now suddenly seeing each other. Poor thing, we’ve known each other for four years (at the time) and now, randomly, suddenly we are linked up," he told the journalist. “There was this one rumour where… what happened was I went to see a film and my best friend was with me. He and my family, we went to a multiplex nearby and we walked out from there," Shahid recalled.

Advertisement

“The manager came to us — and I have been going there forever and nobody troubles us and we have our privacy — he was like, ’20 cameras standing outside and they want to cover you.’ It was 2 in the morning so I was really surprised. I was like did something happen? What happened? Why are they here? I come here every week and (this is not common). They followed us, we sat in our car, we drove off and we were discussing the whole way that did anybody get what was happening because they didn’t ask me any questions," Shahid explained.

“Two days later comes the news that me and Amrita have gone to see a film and she’s come to see my family and she’s bonded with my father," the actor said and added that he assumed that Amrita was there and was seeing another film. When he spoke to her on the phone the following day, she informed him that she is not even in town. “Things like that, when you read stuff like that I (wonder) where do you make this stuff up from?" he said.

Advertisement

Today, Shahid has been married to Mira Rajput for eight years now and they share two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.