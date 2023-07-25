Shahid Kapoor Clicked With Mira Rajput After Their Brunch Date, Fans Call Them 'Cute Couple'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two are absolute couple goals and leave their followers admiring them every time they step out together. Recently, the duo were spotted in the city after a brunch date during the monsoon season. The paparazzi spotted Shahid and Mira outside Bokka Coffee in Bandra, and the two briefly posed and smiled for the cameras.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput opted for comfortable casuals for the outing, which are also well suited to the humid weather. Shahid looked dapper in a casual pastel green T-shirt and a pair of white trousers. She also sported white sneakers along with his outfit, Mira Rajput, on the other hand, wore a patterned front closure top with a pair of fitted maroon pants along with black and white flats. She sported a no-makeup look and a square sky-blue sling bag. The clip was shared by the paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on their Instagram Handle. Many netizens reacted with heart emoticons, and one of them wrote that they are a “Cute Couple."

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Both of them shared some unseen pictures and wished each other on the special day. Shahid posted a picture of himself with Mira from one of their vacations. They were clicked lovingly kissing each other in the snap. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, “In a sky full of stars… I gave you my heart… go on and tear me apart… you will only find you in my heart (please don’t kill me because I made up my version of your favourite song). Happy anniversary my wife for life."