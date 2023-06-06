Shahid Kapoor Complains About Mira Rajput's Bad Quality: ‘She Never Gives Me Credit For Anything’

Shahid Kapoor’s decision to tie the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015 undoubtedly caught many by surprise. Shahid Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood actor known for his versatile performances, and Mira Rajput, a Delhi-based girl from a non-filmy background, came together in a union that was celebrated with great joy. Their bond has since become a symbol of love, compatibility, and sweetness. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are about to complete 8 years of marital bliss in July this year.

While their love story has been nothing short of a fairy tale, Shahid Kapoor recently spilled the beans on Mira’s most annoying habit. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when the actor was asked to share one thing about his wife that he barely tolerates, Shahid pointed out her sleeping habits. He mentioned that even when he tries to wake her up at 9 a.m., she tends to grumble and resist getting out of bed.

Shahid Kapoor then went on to playfully complain about Mira’s habit of not giving him any credit. He expressed his amusement by saying that it seems like she has this belief that she is solely responsible for improving him. “It’s like uski na mere se kuch woh hai ki mai tereko seedha karke hi rahungi (She is like, ‘I am going to make you better anyhow’)," he added.

He then continued to express his admiration and love for Mira. Shahid Kapoor emphasised that beyond her beauty and intelligence, what he truly cherishes about her is the person she is at her core. Shahid described her as a solid, honest, and genuine individual. He appreciated her clarity of thought and authenticity, stating that these qualities are rare to find. “Of course she is beautiful, she has the prettiest smile she is very intelligent. But she is a very good human being and very genuine and that’s very rare," he added.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two kids, a daughter Misha and a son Zain.