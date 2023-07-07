Shahid Kapoor Defends Kabir Singh, Says 'It Was Just A Dysfunctional Love Story'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy i.e.Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. While it’s true that the film received unparalleled commercial success, it left critics divided over it’s theme, treatment and characters of the movie. Fast forward four years and Shahid Kapoor defended his film again in his recent interview.

While speaking with Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor explained that people who were criticising the film were not ready to believe that there were people out there who infact liked the film. He stated, “With Kabir Singh’s release, so many people refusing to accept that people are liking the film. I was like ‘Arre bhai, logo ko achi lag rahi hai. Tum log baithe ho apni chair ke upar, how dare you like the film (People are liking the film. You guys are sitting on your pedestal and asking how dare you like the film?)’ I was like, how dare? Logo ko achi lag rahi hai (People are liking it)."

He added, “My point is, in love, have we not all messed up? Are we all perfect human beings? Everybody deserves a second chance, however rubbish they might be. I have seen physical abuse as a child, I understand what you are talking about. But it was just about a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive guy."