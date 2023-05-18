Shahid Kapoor Hilariously Corrects Alia Bhatt's Hindi In Viral Video, Says 'Beta...'

When two charismatic stars come together onscreen, it’s hard not to like their electrifying chemistry. Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s onscreen pairing in Shaandaar might not have set the box office on fire, but their effortless equation left a lasting impression on fans. Even off-screen, the duo’s bond was palpable and this video of the two stars is proof of their delightful camaraderie. In the video from a chat show, Shahid can be seen playfully correcting Alia’s Hindi, and the two banter back and forth, leaving the interviewer, RJ Malishka, in splits.

The conversation started with Shahid Kapoor talking about the uncertainty of the success of a film, stating that neither the actors nor actresses can predict if a movie will do well or not. However, he emphasized that despite this, he and Alia enjoyed working together in the film. Shahid then mentioned that whenever they are together, they generally remain happy, saying “Hum amoman khush rehte hain." The actress looked impressed by his Hindi language skills, prompting him to further explain the meaning of more Hindi words to her.

Later in the conversation, Alia Bhatt had everyone rolling on the floor laughing when she confidently claimed to know the meaning of “Aankh Babula Hona." However, Shahid Kapoor and RJ Malishka burst her bubble by quickly correcting her and revealing that the correct term was actually “Aag Babula Hona," which means to be fuming with anger. Alia looked puzzled and Shahid couldn’t resist teasing her further by saying that “Aankh Babula" can be referred to conjunctivitis.

The hilarious exchange between the stars and the radio host left the audience in splits.

Many people are having a gala time listening to the hilarious conversation between Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The video was shared on Reddit just a day ago, and people are already going gaga over it. One user wrote, “We need to appreciate Shahid’s humour more." Another user found it incredibly funny and said, “My sense of humour seems to be broken, I found this incredibly hilarious."

OnE more viewer commented, “This is hilarious, Alia and Shahid look cute together." Another person thanked the duo for the laugh and said, “Thanks for the laugh, was feeling quite empty."

Released in 2015, Shaandaar featured a star-studded cast including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, and Sushma Seth, among others.