Shahid Kapoor Is A ‘Punjabi Munda’ In White Turban, Poses With Dad Pankaj Kapur

Shahid Kapoor has had a spectacular year so far, with two hit releases and stellar performances in both. The actor enjoys widespread popularity but seems grounded when it comes to his family. Recently, Shahid shared a candid snap with his father, Pankaj Kapur, and Netizens are in awe of his traditional Punjabi boy look. Sharing a few pictures of him wearing a turban, Shahid wrote, “Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega na."

In the pictures, Shahid Kapoor is seen taking help from someone to wear the turban properly. The actor could be seen sporting a white turban with a black kurta, while the background suggested that some festivities were being held at his house. He also shared a picture with his father, Pankaj Kapur, both wearing a white turban in a similar fashion and smiling for the camera. Shahid’s followers were quite amazed to see the actor in this look. They showered praise on him: “Punjabi Munda, “Singh is King", “Handsome Pajii" and “Ye munda dil le gaya". Shahid Kapoor was born to Pankaj Kapur and his first wife, Neliima Azeem, but the couple divorced a few years later.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was about to start filming his next project with Anees Bazmee. Rashmika Mandanna was also cast opposite Shahid in the Dil Raju-produced project. The big-budget action comedy, however, will not go on with Shahid Kapoor, who has left the film due to creative differences. A report by Pinkvilla mentioned that they had parted ways on “amicable terms." Reportedly, the shoot was set to begin in August.