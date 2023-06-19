Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Romantic Drama Gets Release Date; Check It Out

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be soon sharing screen space in an untitled romantic drama. The news has already a lot of buzz among the fans. Weeks ago the makers shared the poster featuring the lead actors and it has only increased the excitement level. To add more, today they announced the release date of the film. Get ready to watch Shahid and Kriti together for the first time on screen on December 7, 2023.

Maddock Films took to their Instagram handle and shared the poster with the release date mentioned on it. The post caption reads, “Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock Films production." Shahid Kapoor also took to his official Instagram handle and shared the same poster.

Take a look at the poster here:

The film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The romantic film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah. The film’s poster was released in April this year with the tagline, ‘An impossible love story’.