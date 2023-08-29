Shahid Kapoor No Longer Part Of Anees Bazmee’s Comedy Film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pre-Production Begins

Shahid Kapoor, one of the most versatile actors, has grabbed headlines after a report surfaced claiming that he is no longer doing director Anees Bazmee’s comedy film. Reportedly there was a creative difference because of which he has moved out of the film. Apart from this, there is good news also for Kartik Aaryan‘s fans that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 post-production work has begun. The comedy horror film is one of the most loved ones among the audience.

Bollywood Hungama in its report has mentioned that the director was all set to start shooting for a double-role comedy with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, however, the film is now scrapped due to creative differences with the actor over the script. “Anees Bazmee and team are currently working on the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and are ready to take the film on floors in February 2024. The film is targeted to release during the Diwali 2024 weekend along with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5," a source close was quoted as saying.