Shahid Kapoor was one of the most ought-after actor in Bollywood prior to his marriage with Mira Rajput. While the actor is often hailed for his performances in films like Jab We Met and Kabir Singh, he has also received love by many for his chocolate boy looks. Hence, it is natural for the actor to enjoy popularity among female fans and some of them have even gone overboard to express their adulation. One such case involves Vastavikta Pandit, daughter of legendary Bollywood actor Raaj Kumar.

Vastavikta Pandit and Shahid Kapoor first got acquainted with each other while pursuing dance classes at Shiamak Davar, as per a 2012 report by news agency PTI. Shahid Kapoor was still navigating to cement his place in the acting industry at that time. Vastavikta loved Shahid Kapoor but her love was not reciprocated by the actor. And slowly her obsession for Shahid Kapoor turned vicious when she allegedly started stalking the actor. It was in 2012 when Shahid lodged a police complaint accusing Vastavikta of stalking him on his shoots, vacations etc. And that she had crossed all the limits after she had bought a residence close to Shahid Kapoor’s house and that she used to introduce herself as his wife. Following the complaint, Vastavikta fled in fear of legal action. The old case has once again come into limelight after Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Thursday shared its details on his official Instagram account.

Vastavikta Pandit made her debut in 1996 but couldn’t quite succeed in her career. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor’s career skyrocketed after Ishq Vishk as he went on to star in several blockbusters like Jab We Met, Vivaah, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab and Padmaavat. The actor also made his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s series Farzi.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As part of their celebrations, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple is also the proud parents of son Zain and daughter Misha.

