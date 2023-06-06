Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On His Character In Padmaavat; Says ‘I Did Not Like Myself’

Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in his career and in this journey, he has played many such roles which left a mark on his fans’ minds. One such is Aditya from Jab We Met. However, recently the actor opened up about his character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmaavat which also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In a candid revelation, Shahid admitted that he did not like himself and shared the reasons behind his dissatisfaction.

Shahid was seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh in the historical drama. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor was asked to name one character of his that he would like to revisit and play differently, he immediately said that he would like to replay the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh. The Bloody Daddy actor shared, “I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality, I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid, maybe other people liked me, but I did not."

It is worth mentioning here that Padmaavat was a huge hit at the box office. In the film, Deepika essayed the role of Queen Padmavati and Ranveer was seen as Alauddin Khilji. The film was released in 2018.