Shahid Kapoor Recalls Shooting With Aishwarya Rai for Taal Song, Says 'I Met With Accident'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared an interesting anecdote about shooting for Taal song ‘Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Before making his acting debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, Shahid was a background dancer. In a recent chat, Shahid spoke about shooting for the popular ’90s song and called it the “worst and the best day of my life at that time."

Shahid recalled that on his way to the shoot, he met with a bike accident. “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time," he shared on Radio Nasha.