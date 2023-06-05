Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Kids Watched His, Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met: 'Mira Felt They...'

Actor Shahid Kapoor revealed that his children, daughter Misha and son Zain, watched him for the first time on the big screen. The Bollywood star revealed that his wife Mira Rajput approved of the film’s choice for she felt that the film could be watched by family. Shahid hinted that the kids watched the film when it was re-released and they watched it with Neelima Azeem.

Jab We Met was released in 2007. The film featurerd Shahid Kapoor opposite Kareena Kapoor and was directed by Imtiaz Ali. Jab We Met was a massive hit and was re-released this year on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Shahid had also surprised fans by going into one of the screenings.

Speaking about his children watching the film, Shahid Kapoor told Indian Express, “They went with my mom to watch the film. Mira (wife Mira Rajput) felt that they could watch it since it’s a family film. They were of course a little excited but we didn’t talk much about it. We swiftly let it pass. I don’t need to, neither should I be Shahid Kapoor for them. I am just their father (smiles)."

Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy. Moving far away from his chocolate boy roles, Shahid will be seen packing in the punch and oozing blood in the movie. Speaking with News18 about the prep for the film, Shahid said, “I’m a very lean guy unless I take some very heavy external support I don’t think I can become very big. I think with age, I have gone for more lean because I feel it’s very supple. And, I think action and performance are a lot about movement and fluidity. The kind of action that I enjoy is also like that. When you see Jackie Chan doing action, it’s so fluid. I’m a dancer. I started with dance so movement is a very big part of my life. I don’t want to have muscle to a degree where it’s restricting my movement or to have a certain kind of structure which looks like unrelatable for most people."

Bloody Daddy releases on June 9 on Jio Cinemas.