Shahid Kapoor Reveals That His Kids Have To Wait To Watch His Recent Films; 'I Will Let Mira Decide'

Shahid Kapoor might be a talented actor prominently known for taking up unconventional roles, as evident from all his recent hits like Farzi and Bloody Daddy. But when Shahid is not acting, he likes to spend his time with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Zain(3) and Misha(6). With the country celebrating Father’s Day, Shahid Kapoor revealed how he shields his kids from stardom.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor explained, “I cannot keep them away from my fame, but they need to have enough of a life which has nothing to do with this, because they are their own people. They must have their own individual reality. You cannot take away the fact that their father is an actor, they should accept that. They should feel proud of that, we all are proud of each other in the family- me of my mom and dad, my wife and what she does. That’s what family is all about. Instead of focusing all our energies on that one thing about having famous parents- otherwise the children grow up thinking that’s all that matters."

The Kabir Singh actor also shared how he explained his status quo of a popular actor to Misha, “Earlier, she would ask ‘why do people want your pics daddy?’ I told her ‘I do some work, like how you watch your cartoons, songs, I also do work which people can see. So if they like my work, they want to get a picture with me," the actor stated.

Advertisement

He further added that while his kids have watched his films like Jab We Met, they still have to wait a long time to appreciate his more recent works. He explained,