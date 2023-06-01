'You Are Not Hitting People!' Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why Mira Wanted Their Kids To Watch Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor is all set for his next release Bloody Daddy. The actor is seen promoting the action thriller on all platforms. Well, a video has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, he is seen revealing the reason why Mira Rajput wanted their children to watch the romantic comedy-drama ‘Jab We Met’.

The video was shared by Instant Bollywood. When asked how his children behave when they watch him on screen, the Kabir Singh actor then says, “I don’t like them seeing me much. So, first day their first question was like why do people come up to you and like why? Because they hadn’t seen much of my work. Now, recently they just saw Jab We Met. It had come out in theatres. So, my mom took them to see it and Mira wanted them to go and see it. She is like this is one film where you are not like hitting people and doing all this intense stuff. You know that’s family viewing kind of films so I want them to go and see it. So, that actually I think the first film of mine that they saw."

Jab We Met is directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a beloved Bollywood film that showcases a rollercoaster love story between two polar opposite individuals. The movie, known for its iconic dialogues and memorable performances, has achieved cult status over the years. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in the lead role.