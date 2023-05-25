Shahid Kapoor Roped In For Malayalam Director Rosshan Andrrews' Next Action-Thriller; Deets Inside

Shahid Kapoor has been roped in for renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ next movie. On Thursday, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films announced their action-thriller project featuring Shahid in the lead.

Reportedly, the film will revolve around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Talking about his project, Shahid Kapoor said, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbours for a long time, haha! Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses."

Director Rosshan Andrrews also added, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid’s exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal."

Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder of Roy Kapur Films and producer of the upcoming project, also shared he is confident that the film has all the elements that make for an incredible movie. “With two incredibly gifted artists like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring to life a truly unique screenplay, I’m confident that we will deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerized. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we eagerly look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience," he said.

While the title of the movie has not been announced as of now, it is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023 and will released in 2024.