Shahid Kapoor Says He 'Wasn't Getting Half the Things' In Vivah, Recalls 'I Was Like Jal?'

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s 2006 romance drama Vivah still remains one of the most loved films in Hindi cinema. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivah received rave reviews for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s heartwarming on-screen chemistry and became a blockbuster upon its release.

However, in a chat with Radio Nasha, Shahid revealed that he could not relate to the world of ‘Vivah,’ in which his character falls in love with Amrita Rao’s Poonam who hails from a small town. Shahid said that while doing Vivah, “Half the time, I used to be like ‘What am I doing? What is happening? What is going on?" Shahid continued, “I was a big city kid. I wasn’t getting half the things that were happening. I was like jal (water)? What is this? And then we were doing songs which were sung in an older man’s voice. I was wondering how will I do this?"

Shahid shared that since he had a huge respect for Sooraj as a director, he decided to follow the filmmaker. “I just followed it. I said, ‘You tell me what to do and I’ll do it.’ He would tell me ‘Trust me Shahid, just do this’ and I did. I did it with all my honesty," the actor said.