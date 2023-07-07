Shahid Kapoor Shares a Passionate Kiss With Mira Kapoor As He Wishes Wife ‘Happy Anniversary’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle on Friday to wish his ‘wife for life’ Mira Rajput a happy anniversary. The couple, dressed in white, can be seen sharing a passionate lip kiss in the sweet photo taken during a vacation. The couple got married on July 7, 2015 and are celebrating their eighth anniversary today.

In the caption of his post, Shahid penned down a heartwarming note which read, “In a sky full of stars … I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song)." Check out his post here:

Earlier today, Mira Rajput also dropped a picture with Shahid in which she was seen kissing her husband on his cheeks. The two looked adorable as they posed on a beach. “Lights will guide you home 🎶 And you are home. Happy 8 baby," she wrote.

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives.