Shahid Kapoor SHUTS DOWN Claims of Rs 40 Crore Fees for Bloody Daddy, Says 'Don't Get Into The Math'

After delivering blockbusters like Kabir Singh, Haider and Jab We Met, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently exploring the world of OTT. His last digital release, Farzi turned out to be a massive hit with fans and critics praising his performance. The show also marked his web series debut. Post Farzi’s success, the actor is now gearing up for the release of Bloody Daddy- an OTT film which is all set to stream on Jio Cinemas soon. During the trailer launch event of the film on Wednesday, Sahid addressed claims that he has hiked his fee post Kabir Singh’s success and is charging Rs 40 crore for Bloody Daddy.

Shahid looked quite shocked when asked about the same and jokingly replied, “Are dedo mujhe yaar." The actor was then asked if the makers of Bloody Daddy were able to break even the budget of the film through the streaming rights when he said, “Nahi Sir, humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture." One of the makers also added, “Jitna zaroorat hai, utna OTT de raha hai." “Acha Dekho, yahah pe jo teen log baithe hai, kya hum dukhi lagre hai? Are we looking unhappy, please tell us? Mathematics pe matt ghuso," Shahid then added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking of Bloody Daddy, the trailer witnesses Shahid Kapoor’s suave entrance into the den of villains, his undeniable swag, and his action-packed heroics – the film features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as the antagonists on a quest to reclaim their drug shipment from Shahid. The trailer features intense gunfights, gripping action sequences, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy. Shahid, as the protagonist, promises a thrilling experience that will keep one on the edge of your seat.

Bloody Daddy will be released on June 9.