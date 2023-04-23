Shahid Kapoor Takes Cue From Kareena Kapoor's Poo, Sports Two Different Shoes At Airport; Watch

Shahid Kapoor, who has recently shared the first look of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, was spotted at the airport today with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor was seen in a happy mood as he pose for the shutterbugs but it was his shoes that grabbed our attention. He was wearing two different shoes.

Dressed in casual wear, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were both seen making an appearance. Shahid kept it casual in a graphic ombre tee with black joggers. He was wearing two different shoes as he entered the airport. While Mira Rajput was seen in an easy-breezy look featuring a light blue printed set. One of the fans wrote, “Shahid is definitely ageing backwards like anything."

Watch the video here:

Talking about his upcoming film, it also stars Kriti Sanon. And this will be first both will be seen together. Fans are eager to watch this couple. Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-stars Diana Penty. It is produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment and is going to be presented by Jio Studios. It will be releasing digitally.

As Pinkvilla reports, Shahid Kapoor has shot for the film during Covid-19. The film is expected to see a theatrical release in October. In a conversation with the portal, Ali said, “I have made a film which is called Bloody Daddy as of now with Shahid Kapoor in lead. It’s an adaptation of a French Film, but we have made a complete rehaul of the original."

To note, Shahid made his digital debut with Farzi. The series was loved by audience. It also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora,

Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar in important roles. He has also confirmed that Farzi season two is happening.

