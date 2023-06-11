Shahid Kapoor Trolled After He Says He Can't Believe Alia Bhatt Is A Mother, Fans Defend Him

Shahid Kapoor is getting trolled on Reddit for his comments about Alia Bhatt. The actor, who is starring in newly released Bloody Daddy, was seen talking about various actors in an interview when Alia’s name popped up. Having worked with her in Udta Punjab and Shaandaar, Shahid opened about Alia and confessed that he couldn’t believe that Alia is already a mother.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid was asked to reveal what he would do if he meet Alia. The actor said, “Alia is the inquisitive one, so I guess she will be asking the questions. We met recently and it’s great to hang with her. Now she’s a mother, I can’t believe she’s a mother. When I had worked with her, she was 21. Sometimes, when you spend a lot of time with somebody and then you’ve not met, you still feel they are that only. Like you don’t feel so much has happened to them."

Although the statement was heartwarming, it seems to have rubbed off a few Reddit users wrongly. A few pointed out his disbelief over Alia being a mother at 29 doesn’t go down well, especially when his wife Mira Rajput embraced motherhood at 21. The clip of the interview was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Wasn’t his wife actually 21 when they had a child? Weird that he thinks it’s too young" and many reacted to it in the thread.

“Pls make him stop talking.. geez," a Reddit user wrote. “When they married, Mira was 20 and Shahid was 34. Alia is only a year older than Mira," another pointed out. However, a few also defended him. “Maybe it’s more personality wise. Alia’s behaviour comes across like a teenager," a user pointed out. “Iss baar kya bakwaas tha? Seriously…OP is making things up…not once he said she is too young to be a mother," added another.

“Maybe some people need to work on their comphrehension skills if they find what he is saying problematic..like seriously…it isn’t about age it’s not time…people change with time but sometimes we think that other people are same as before (ehich doesn’t happen)," a third user said.