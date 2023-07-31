Shahid Kapoor's Coffee Run In Cool Casuals Sparks Comparison to Kabir Singh; Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted leaving a café in Bandra West, Mumbai on Monday morning. The actor looked relaxed and handsome in a blue T-shirt with a matching light jacket and shorts. He also stopped to take selfies with fans before driving away with - who seemed like - his wife Mira Rajput. Netizens compared his look to his character in his hit film, Kabir Singh.

Fans of the actor commented, “He is a very good actor, can play any character with elan," and, “#Kabri_singh." One fan wrote, “Always ♥️." “Kiara lover," another fan added, referring to Shahid’s role in the film.

Advertisement

The actor will soon be seen in directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah’s untitled next. Produced by Maddock Films, the film will also star Kriti Sanon as the lead. While the film’s title has not been revealed yet, makers are using the tagline “An Impossible Love Story" to promote the movie. It is scheduled to release on December 7 this year. The makers had shared the poster of the film in June, featuring Shahid and Kriti holding each other close while sitting on a BMW bike on a beach at sunset.

Shahid will also collaborate with T Series for the action film Bull, based on real events. Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the film as the director. T Series will also produce Anees Bazmee’s untitled next, starring Shahid and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.