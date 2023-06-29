Shahid Kapoor's Farzi And Bloody Daddy On 'Top OTT Originals Of The Week' List

Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Shahid Kapoor was recently seen on OTT with Farzi and Bloody Daddy.

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 16:14 IST

Shahid's last theatrical release was Jersey.
Shahid Kapoor’s Bollywood career has not been a consistent one. He has delivered hits and flops in equal measures with movies like Fida, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh being major box office successes while others like Phata Poster Nikla Hero, R Rajkumar and Fool N Final turning out to be box office debacles. However, it looks like he is now one of the few mainstream actors who have majorly turned to OTT after a series of flops.

Shahid appeared in Kabir Singh, a major success right before the COVID-19 pandemic. As we witnessed firsthand, the pandemic changed the dynamics of cinema and entertainment in general. When film lovers were confined to their homes during the lockdown periods, OTT took over as a major source of entertainment for them.

This is probably why Shahid’s first release after the pandemic Jersey, in spite of receiving a good critical response, failed at the box office. The actor has now apparently decided to take advantage of the popularity of OTT platforms and thus made his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime series Farzi recently. The thriller, which also stars Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in his first Hindi project, has been a massive hit with viewers.

Released for streaming in February this year, Farzi is still trending as it is still at number 8 in Ormax Media’s ‘Top OTT Originals of the Week’ list. And this is not the only Shahid Kapoor project on the list. Recently Shahid’s action thriller Bloody Daddy started streaming for free on JioCinema. It has also received a humongous response from viewers and many are comparing it with the John Wick films. Bloody Daddy has also made its way onto Ormax Media’s list at number 3.

Other mainstream actors are also making their OTT debuts in recent times. Recently, Ajay Devgn’s Rudra started streaming on DIsney+Hotstar and received a good response from critics and audiences.

first published: June 29, 2023, 16:14 IST
last updated: June 29, 2023, 16:14 IST
