Shahid Kapoor's Reveals His Struggle to Get Ishq Vishk Role: 'It was a long process before I got it...'

It’s been 20 years since the release of “Ishq Vishk," which made Shahid Kapoor an overnight sensation. The romcom starred Shahid, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala in lead roles. Shahid has now completed two decades in the industry.

During a recent conversation with indianexpress.com, Shahid Kapoor expressed his appreciation for surviving in the industry for two decades. Despite having no knowledge of how to pursue his dream, he pursued dancing and modelling before foraying into films. Shahid reflected on his career and described it as a “learning curve," and said that while he has changed and grown, he has retained certain qualities, including his original innocence, which he believes is necessary to be a good student and stay connected with oneself. “You have to be curious, learn and evolve, that is the only way to be alive. You have to stay connected with yourself, stay young at heart, and also don’t take yourself too seriously. I have worked on myself in this department in the last few years. I have really tried to be like that," he was quoted as saying.

Following his debut in Ishq Vishk, Shahid was frequently referred to as the “chocolate boy" due to his appearances in romantic films. However, he has since moved on from this phase and is now known for his darker roles. Shahid said that he dislikes being typecast. “Honestly, I really don’t like tags. Now that people are saying I am good with grey characters, I don’t want to do it. Predictability is not an option for me. I want to do different kinds of films, different kinds of characters, and never be predictable. I start getting irritated by myself otherwise," he shared during the interview.

Shahid had revealed in a previous interview with us that he was highly anxious on the first day of his shoot. Recalling how he got the film, he had said, ““I gave auditions, I was rejected. Then I gave another set of auditions. And again I was rejected. Then I did a third round of auditions. Then I did dancing auditions. And then, I got the film. It was a long process before I got it."

Ishq Vishk’s seque, Ishq Vishk Rebound, was announced last year. The film features Rohit Saraf and introduces Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, daughter of musician Rajesh Roshan, in her Bollywood debut. Jibraan Khan, known for his role as Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also stars alongside Nailaa Grewal in this Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directorial debut.

