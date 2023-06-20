Shaitaan To Raat Akeli Hai, 7 Crime Thrillers You Shouldn't Miss On OTT Platforms

Suspense thriller films, when produced properly, are appreciated by people of all genders and ages. A movie that makes its audience wonder what’s next intrigues them more than anything else. And, unsurprisingly, Bollywood - India’s biggest movie industry - has also made some of the most popular crime thrillers. Even though some of them are highly underrated, there is a certain section of the audience that enjoys watching them.

Many Hindi suspense thrillers are now available on various OTT platforms and can be accessed either on a mobile phone, laptop, PC, or smart TV. Let’s have a look at some of the best crime thrillers Bollywood had produced:

Shaitan-

The film is one of the most underrated crime thrillers in Bollywood. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie is based on a true story. It had an ensemble cast of Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit, Kirti Kulhari, Rajeev Khandelwal, and more. The film is available on Netflix.

Monsoon Shootout-

The 2013 crime thriller was directed by Amit Kumar. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Varma, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead roles. It is available on Disney +Hotstar.

Gulaal-

One of the most underrated films of Anurag Kashyap’s career, Gulaal stars Kay Kay Menon, Deepak Dobriyal, Piyush Mishra, and more in prominent roles. The film is based on caste and college politics and is available on YouTube.

A Death in the Gunj-

It is an English-language crime thriller helmed by Konkona Sen Sharma having an ensemble cast of Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, and Tilotama Shome in prominent roles. It is available on Amazon Prime.

Wazir-

Wazir is also helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and stars big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Nel Nitin Mukesh, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Raat Akeli Hai-

Released directly on OTT in 2020 during the pandemic, the film is a murder mystery and is directed by Honey Trehan. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles and is available on Netflix.