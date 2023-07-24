Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Shakira Is 'Over Jerard Pique And Fast-Tracking' Her Romance With Lewis Hamilton

Shakira Is 'Over Jerard Pique And Fast-Tracking' Her Romance With Lewis Hamilton

If the insiders are to be believed, Shakira and Lewis are 'inseparable'. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Shakira was in a relationship with retired soccer player Gerard Pique for 11 years. Shakira and Pique announced their split in June 2022 after and share twin sons, Milan and Sasha.

Romance is in the air! Pop Singer Shakira and Formula 1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton have been spotted many times together and have also sparked rumours regarding their liking for each other. With the speculation regarding their rumoured romance, the latest piece of information that has come in has a lot to reveal about the couple’s relationship. Here’s what the insiders have to say about their alleged bond.

There have been rumours about the growing romance between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira and if the insiders are to be believed, Shakira and Lewis are ‘inseparable’. A source from InTouch Weekly revealed that Shakira is over Gerard Pique, with whom she was in an 11-year relationship and is ‘fast-tracking her romance with Lewis. “They’re inseparable. It’s definitely a hot summer romance," the insider revealed. The Colombian songstress is reportedly leaving her past behind.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira at F1 Grands Prix

Before the Grand Prix, Shakira was spotted in Miami enjoying a boat trip with Hamilton. After that, the two were seen sitting together during a post-race dinner. Their closeness and constant outings fuelled speculation regarding their possible romance. But it was after Shakira took Lewis from Paris to London before the British Grand Prix that the eyebrows were raised. Photographers caught her cheering Hamilton on at Silverstone, where he secured a podium finish.

    • The buzz surrounding the rumoured couple intensified when Spanish journalist Jordi Martin suggested that Hamilton and Shakira may have already planned a holiday together. Since the speculations continue to rise, neither Shakira nor Hamilton has officially confirmed or denied their romance rumours.

