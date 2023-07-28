Shakira Screams As Rat Attacks Her During Music Video, Shocking Video Goes Viral; Watch

Colombian singer Shakira recently had an unexpected and comical mishap while shooting her latest music video for the song ‘Copa Vacia.’ In a video shared on her Instagram, the 46-year-old ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer, dressed as a mermaid with pink hair, was lying among a pile of trash when a rat suddenly appeared. The furry intruder startled her, making her scream and jump up, accidentally leaving her hair extensions behind. Caught in a cumbersome mermaid costume, the Latin icon can be seen trying to free herself from the rodent’s presence as it curiously explores the remains of her pink wig.

The video is captioned, “Cosas que le pasan hasta a las sirenas (Things that happen even to mermaids)."

The music video, which was released in June alongside the song, tells the tale of a mermaid who is taken away from her ocean abode and placed in a tank for public display. The New York Post mentions that the song includes vocals from fellow Colombian singer Manuel Turizo.