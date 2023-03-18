Shalin Bhanot Skips Dalljiet Kaur's Wedding, Visits ISKCON Temple To Seek Blessings Instead

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the sacred knot with Nikhil Patel in a dreamy ceremony in Mumbai today. This is the actress’ second wedding, after her divorce from actor Shalin Bhanot. While all eyes were on Shalin to see if he would attend the wedding, especially since Dalljiet was supportive to his Bigg Boss 16 journey, the actor decided to skip the wedding ceremony to visit the ISKCON temple in Mumbai’s Juhu area to seek blessings for his upcoming show Bekaboo.

On Saturday afternoon, Shalin was photographed outside the temple, sporting a yellow kurta. He greeted the paparazzi and smiled. He interacted with the photographers before he made his way into the temple.

Speaking of Bekaboo, the upcoming mystical drama has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Shalin, Eisha Singh, Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam, and Monalisa have also been roped in for the same. The show is all set to premiere on Colors TV on March 18.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Shalin Bhanot was asked if he would attend his ex-wife’s wedding, to which he shared he has not thought about it yet. He further sent in his best wishes to Dalljiet. “I wish Dalljiet all the very best. I really pray to God that she gets love, care, and happiness in the new life that she is going to start. I wish an abundance of love to Dalljiet and Jaydon."

Ahead of her wedding, Dalljiet also shared with ETimes, “Shalin is very happy about my wedding. Shalin and my relationship are very cordial now. In fact, I get angry with him the most also sometimes but I will always wish good for him. I want him to grow in life and I am very happy that he’s at a stage in life where he’s doing very well career-wise. His show is going to come out soon and the launch is on March 18. He’s a good actor, a fabulous dancer, and very hardworking."

She added, “He got what he wanted and I am very happy that he will be busy and doing work. I just have good wishes for him. I think he deserves all that he’s getting now and I wish him all the best. He is a good actor and finally he has got a good platform. He is very happy about my wedding and new life. Whenever he meets us, he meets very warmly and he’s very happy for Jaydon."

Dalljiet and Shalin had got married in 2009 and then had a son in 2014. In 2015, the former filed for a divorce accusing Shalin of domestic violence and multiple other reasons. The duo co-parent their child and have a cordial equation now.

