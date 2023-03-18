Shalin Bhanot To Attend Ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's Wedding With Nikhil Patel? Here's What He Has To Say

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife, actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel on Saturday, March 18. The former couple separated ways after the actress accused him of domestic violence and filed for divorce in 2015. Now, as Dalljiet is set to start a new chapter of her life, Shalin Bhanot has extended best wishes to her.

During his latest interaction with ETimes, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant wished Kaur luck, adding that he’s praying to god to fill her life with love, care, and happiness. “I wish Dalljiet all the very best. I really pray to God that she gets love, care, and happiness in the new life that she is going to start. I wish an abundance of love to Dalljiet and Jaydon," he said. When asked if he was going to attend the marriage ceremony, the television personality admitted that he has not thought about it yet.

While talking about reconnecting with his son after the marriage, Shalin explained that he is not moving too far from him. It’d only be a 5-6 hour journey for him to pay Jaydon a visit and the actor isn’t hesitant towards doing that. He added, “I don’t think he is going very far. It is a 5-6 hours journey, Woh bhi kar lenge (I can do that). When you travel to town it takes 2 hours so this is not very far. All this is not important, what is important is to have a complete life and both Dalljiet and Jaydon are going to get it."

The pre-wedding festivities of Dalljiet Kaur and the UK-based business tycoon kick-started on Thursday night. From haldi and mehendi to sangeet, Kaur constantly keeps giving fans a sneak peek into her close-knit marriage function via social media. Nikhil Patel surprised Kaur by popping the big question in a romantic proposal that he planned in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur met each other on the sets of Kulvaddhu and married each other back in 2009. They were legally separated just a year after the birth of their first child in 2015.

