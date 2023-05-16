Shalini Pandey's Red Co-ord Set Is Her Signal To The Fashion World

Shalini Pandey won a million hearts with her role in her debut film Arjun Reddy. The diva also created a huge fan base, not only with her acting skills but also with her social media presence. Recently, Shalini posted a string of pictures from her latest photo session, which broke the internet.

In the pictures, Shalini was seen in a red co-ord set. The actress wore a bralette, which she paired with matching high-waisted trousers. Her sense of style gave us a major fashion goal. For makeup, she opted for a glam base with a nude shade of lipstick and rounded off her look with a pair of golden statement earrings, rings, a bracelet and a golden chain waist belt. Check out the pictures:

Seeing the pictures, one of the users commented, “Adorable," while another one wrote, “Looking stunning." “You are looking so beautiful," said a third user.

Six days back, Shalini shared another couple of photos from her photoshoot. In the pictures, the actress was seen slaying in a grey body suit, which she teamed with an oversized matching blazer. Her sense of style gave us a major definition of chic and minimalist by adding netted knee-high matching socks. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Free." Take a look:

After the huge success of Arjun Reddy, Shalini Pandey worked in a number of popular movies like 100% Kadhal, Mahanati, 118, Iddari Lokam Okate, and Nishabdham, to name a few. She was last seen in the Hindi comedy-drama film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie was directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced jointly by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film starred Ranveer Singh as the main lead, with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah playing pivotal roles.

Shalini is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Maharaja. The action-adventure drama is written and directed by Bernard Williams and Malhotra P Siddharth respectively. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, Sameer Paranjape, Reshham Sahaani, and Junaid Khan in the lead roles.