Shama Sikander treated her fans to a tantalizing new photo on Wednesday. The 41-year-old actress uploaded the sexy photo in a plunging black top that put her ample cleavage front and center as she sat in a chair.

The actress simply wrote, “world domination" in her caption. In the image, Shama Sikander strikes a sensuous pose against a piano. She wore a long-sleeved black top with a deep opening at the front. She teamed her look with matching gloves, skipping jewellery and instead showing off her breathtaking beauty.

Shama Sikander enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, the actress made the most of her beach vacay with her friends. She shared a couple of photos flaunting her bikini look from the same. Shama looked stunning in an orange bikini as she posed amid the sandy coast. Sharing the photos she wrote, “Aiwain…!!!"

Shama Sikander was last seen in the 2019 film Bypass Road, a thriller-drama flick directed by Nama Nitin Mukesh. The movie also starred Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy alongside Raai Laxmi, Esha Gupta, Daisy Shah and Kainaat Arora in pivotal roles.

At the start of 2023, Shama Sikander had said to ETimes, “If there is one thing I have known it is that nothing is guaranteed in life. Hard work is the foundation of success. And I must admit that 2022 had been kind to me. Also ever since, I started practising yoga and focusing on the work-life balancing aspect, my life has made some noteworthy progress. And I want to maintain it. So, come 2023 I look forward to welcoming it with a lot of optimism and enthusiasm. Also, I wish to make it better than 2022. So, I’m going to be working on focusing to have fun in everything i do and enjoy life to the fullest each moment."

