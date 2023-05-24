Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Cleavage In a Sexy Black Outfit; Video You MUST NOT Miss

Shama Sikander’s social media is a treat for her fans. The actress often drops too-hot-to-handle pictures on Instagram, leaving her fans stunned and jaw-dropped. On Wednesday evening too, Shama dropped a sexy video in which she was seen posing in a gorgeous black outfit with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a simple neckline and tied her hair into a pony tail. Shama further opted for a red lipshade and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

While it is not clear but looks like the video if from Shama’s recent vacation from Venice. Reacting to her video, one of the users wrote ‘Wow beautiful in black’. Several others fans also dropped red heart and fire emojis. Check out her video here:

Recently, Shama also shared a series of pictures from Venice in which she sported a black and white backless outfit. In some of the pictures, the actress was seen relaxing on a couch. Giving her fans another opportunity to swoon over her stunning self, Shama was also seen on a balcony in Venice with the scenic beauty behind her. Check here:

Shama Sikander has worked in several shows including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires among others. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shama shared that she wants to work in web-series and films only now and does not want to return to television. She revealed that she has not watched tv shows for over six years now and added, “I’m looking at only web series and feature films. I believe in doing different kinds of cinema, stories that matter. I want to do characters on screen that can add to people’s lives. I feel that content can be used for great purpose for the well-being of everyone in all its art and glory. So I want to do meaty roles, and powerful performances as I am a performer and I deserve the best," she told us.