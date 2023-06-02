HOT! Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph As She Sizzles In Bikini In Sexy Video

Shama Sikander is staying away from the screen, she knows how to rule headlines. The actress often shares breathtaking pictures of herself on social media, leaving everyone absolutely stunned.

On Friday too, Shama Sikander dropped a video on her Instagram handle which was a compilation of her all-time hottest pictures. In the clip, Shama was seen posing in bikinis and swimsuits. While one of the photos featured the actress enjoying in a pool, she was seen flaunting her curves in the backdrop of snowy mountains in another click. Needless to say, the video is setting fire to social media. “3 moods : Summer, Monsoon, Winter," she wrote in the caption of her video.

Soon after the video was shared, fans reacted to it and complimented the actress. “Wow beautiful looks shinning beauty in all pics looks gorgeous n stunning," one of the comments read. Another user called her ‘hot’. Several other users also dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Shama Sikander has worked in several shows including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires among others. Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shama shared that she wants to work in web-series and films only now and does not want to return to television. She revealed that she has not watched tv shows for over six years now.

“I’m looking at only web series and feature films. I believe in doing different kinds of cinema, stories that matter. I want to do characters on screen that can add to people’s lives. I feel that content can be used for great purpose for the well-being of everyone in all its art and glory. So I want to do meaty roles, and powerful performances as I am a performer and I deserve the best," she told us.