Many commoners achieve overnight fame in Bollywood, but making your own identity in the industry is not a cakewalk. Despite possessing decent acting skills clubbed with good looks, some celebrities fail to make an impact in this competitive industry. Even after delivering impressive performances in their debut films, some actors fail to make a mark in Bollywood. Here is a list of five such Bollywood actresses, who were unable to make it big in the cine world.

Shamita Shetty

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty tried her hands at acting. She made her debut in the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She even bagged the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year (Female) for her role in the Yash Raj film. Later on, Shamita’s fame slowly faded away. Even though she starred in a few films like Fareb and Zeher, she could not gain prominence. She was last seen in the Sushrut Jain-directed web series, The Tenant.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar started her journey as an actress with her debut film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo. Starring alongside some seasoned actors in the 2004 action drama, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Bobby Deol, Divya skyrocketed to overnight fame. Upon getting hitched to the managing director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, Divya made a sudden exit from Bollywood. She returned to showbiz with the film Satyameva Jayate 2, but it was a box-office dud.

Gayatri Joshi

Marking her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the film Swades, Gayatri Joshi was one of the few lucky ones to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though she won the hearts of the audience with her simplicity in the musical drama, Gayatri too couldn’t survive in the cine world. After marrying business tycoon Vikas Oberoi, she waved the entertainment industry goodbye. Her last appearance was in the 2014 film PK.

Gracy Singh

Actress Gracy Singh’s maiden film Lagaan, opposite Aamir Khan, earned her immense fame. Post Lagaan, she went on to star in numerous films including Munna Bhai MBBS, Gangaajal, and Santosham. Gracy proved her acting prowess by playing several versatile characters, but she still couldn’t make it big.

Preeti Jhangiani

Another Mohabbatein debutant, Preeti Jhangiani stole the hearts of many with her on-screen charm in the SRK-starrer. Despite putting her acting skills to the test in movies such as Omkara, Annarth, LOC: Kargil, and Awara Paagal Deewana, she failed to create a lasting impression on the masses. After tying the nuptial knot with actor-model Praveen Dabas in 2008, Preeti stepped down from her acting career.

