When Shammi Revealed Nargis' Family Refused to Let Her Work In Raj Kapoor's Awaara: 'I Told Her...'

Nargis had closely worked with the Kapoor family, especially with Raj Kapoor. The duo delivered several blockbusters, including Barsaat (1949), Aah (1953), Shree 420 (1955), and Chori Chori (1956). However, did you know that her family objected her from working with Raj Kapoor in Awaara (1951)? Shammi Kapoor, in an old interview, once revealed that Nargis was so eager to work with Raj on Awaara that she promised Shammi that if things worked out, she would give him a kiss.

Speaking with Quint, Shammi said, “Once I met Nargis ji. I was in school and she was shooting my brother Raj’s film Barsaat. One day I found her in a pensive mood. She wanted to work in Raj bhai’s next film Awaara, but her family was not ready, there were some rumours about them. I told her, keep faith in yourself and God, surely her family would not let go this opportunity as she was on the path of becoming a big star. She told me, ‘If gharwale maan gaye toh I will give you a kiss.’"

However, when the deal came through and Nargis was taken on board of Awaara, the actress backed out from her promise. She felt that Shammi had grown up from a boy to a man and offered to buy him a gift instead of coming through with her promise of a kiss.