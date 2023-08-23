Shammi Kapoor’s Son Aditya Raj Kapoor Graduates At 67, Says ‘Did This For My Mother’

Aditya Raj Kapoor, the son of veteran actors Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali, is a graduate at the age of 67. Aditya received his Bachelor’s degree in philosophy through correspondence. Aditya, who spent his life as a businessman, part-time actor, and biker and lives in Goa, expressed that he released the importance of education very late in his life. Aditya attributed his success to his daughter Tulsi’s encouragement and shared that he did this for his mother.

Aditya Raj Kapoor received a graduate degree in philosophy from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by correspondence. In a conversation with ETimes, he said, “I had the opportunities to study and just never took them. Over the years, I realised my error. But that was not enough, it was only when I felt the emptiness within me that I realised the importance of value education."

He informed, “Two weeks ago, I passed with 59.67% marks. An extremely respectable 2nd class, with a Hons in Philosophy. IGNOU has been very supportive, they have a Regional Director at Goa, who is very prompt and helpful." Aditya Raj Kapoor has not enrolled himself for a Master’s degree in philosophy.

Aditya Raj Kapoor said that his family is very excited about this achievement. He added, “I did this for my mother, Geeta Bali. This is all the impact of a Guru. My Guru: Bhole Baba. He wanted me to be different. So I am."