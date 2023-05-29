Shanaya Kapoor Channels Her Inner Barbie In A Pink Bodycon Dress, BFF Suhana Khan Reacts

Shanaya Kapoor is a glamorous star kid who has amassed a huge following on social media prior to her big Bollywood debut. The actress occasionally teases fans with glimpses from her personal life or her unique fashion sense. Maintaining that trajectory, Shanaya’s recent pictures took the internet by storm as she resembled Barbie in her true elements.

On Sunday, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of sizzling pictures dressed in a pink bodycon dress. While her hair was neatly tied in a bun, her makeup exuded dollops of charm and beauty. Not only that, Shanaya even came up with the perfect caption for her pictures. She wrote, “Come on barbie let’s go party."

Shanaya Kapoor’s BFF was pleasantly surprised by Shanaya’s bold look. She recorded her reaction through multiple comments that read, “Ummm", “What???", followed by sweating and heart eyes emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Most Eligible bachelor of B town now!" Maheep Kapoor commented, “Love this dress!" Seema Sajdeh said, “Wowww!"

The star kid can slay many red-carpet-worthy looks apart from her casual looks. Bodycon dresses are Shanaya Kapoor’s go-to wardrobe choice. She recently adorned a stunning cutaway Maison Valentino dress. Shanaya’s gorgeous and striking makeup was the focal point of her overall look. She chose to wear bronzed cheeks, a light pink lip colour, and traditional winged eyeliner. Her back bun, which featured a stylish side flip at the front, had a vintage-glam vibe about it.

On the professional front, amid all the rumors and speculations regarding her first film ‘Bedhadak’, the upcoming actress is all set to begin shooting for the film this year. Bedhadak is a Shashank Khaitan’s directorial which is backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshya and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada. Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for their first film.