Shanaya Kapoor Looks Uber Cool As She Sports Denim Shorts With Matching Top; See Pics

Be it glamorous red carpet looks or causal public appearance, Shanaya Kapoor always makes heads turn. The young star kid recently made an appearance in town. She kept it cool and comfy in a grey T-shirt paired with denim shorts. She tied her hair to a single pony and completed her look with black sunglasses.

Have a look at the pictures :

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. She is yet to make her big screen debut. But the young starlet already enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, she makes heads turn with each of her posts on social media. Apart from being a fashion icon, she is also a good dancer. Having said that, she recently shared another jaw-dropping video of herself belly-dancing to Neha Kakkar’s Gali Gali. Sharing the video, she wrote, ‘It’s been a minute ❤️’.