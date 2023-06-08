Shanaya Kapoor Sets Internet On Fire With Her Hot Belly Dance In Bralette; Watch Sexy Video

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her big screen debut. But the young starlet already enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, she makes heads turn with each of her posts on social media. Apart from being a fashion icon, she is also a good dancer. Having said that, she recently shared another jaw-dropping video of herself belly-dancing to Neha Kakkar’s Gali Gali. Sharing the video, she wrote, ‘It’s been a minute ❤️’.

In the video, Shanaya effortlessly aced her moves. She donned a neon green top which she teamed with black joggers. She looked fresh as a daisy dancing her heart out. As soon as the video was shared, her mom Maheep took to the comments section to cheer for her. She wrote, ‘Whooottt whoootttt ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’. Shanaya’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor too wrote, ‘Too good!! ’. Suhana Khan went, ‘Wowwwwww amazing’ in the comments section. Fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt wishes praising her skills.

Advertisement

Have a look at the video: