Shanaya Kapoor To Make Her Pan-India Debut With Mohanlal's Vrushabha, Calls It 'A Dream Come True'

Actress Shanaya Kapoor will soon be seen in the Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha. Shanaya, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will make her pan-India debut in the action film opposite Roshann Meka. Shanaya has a pivotal role in the film, as her character will bridge “the gap between past and present timelines of this epic action entertainer," read a statement from the makers.

Confirming that Shanaya has been finalised for the film, Producer Juhi Parekh Mehta of AVS Studios said, “We are elated to have Shanaya Kapoor on board for Vrushabha. Her debut has been much awaited by the audience and are thrilled to have her in our team."

Expressing her gratitude and joy, Shanaya shared, “I am highly excited to face the camera and begin shoot, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale, it’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one’s career. It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful."

Advertisement

Karan Johar, too, took to Instagram, to pen a long note. “Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion…. This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much …#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you…. You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come 😉😉😉 Love you …❤️ Karan"