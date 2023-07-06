Shanaya Kapoor To Make Her South Debut With Mohan Lal's Pan-India Film Vrushbha: Details Inside

Shanaya Kapoor is a glamorous star kid who has amassed a huge following on social media prior to her big Bollywood debut. The actress occasionally teases fans with glimpses from her personal life or her unique fashion sense. The upcoming actress who is yet to make her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak has already another interesting role in Mohan Lal’s pan-India film Vrushbha. If reports were to be believed, this would mark Shanaya Kapoor’s debut in the South.

According to sources close to India Today, Shanaya Kapoor will play an important role in the film. The source revealed, “The story is about a father and son relationship. Shanaya Kapoor has a very dynamic role in Vrushabha. This movie is a period film - it has a past and present. Shanaya plays a pivotal role in this film as she is the one who bridges the past and the present. The role is both glamourous and performance-oriented. This movie is a high-octane action drama."

Only a few days back, it was reported that Ekta Kapoor is ready to tread another uncharted territory by bankrolling her first ever pan-India film Vrushabha starring Mohanlal.

As per the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the film which is mounted at a whopping budget of Rs. 200 crores will also be co-produced by AVS Studios and Connect Media, “This would be Ekta’s first Pan India film. She is meeting the film’s leading actor, Megastar Mohanlal, today at Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, Mumbai where she would sign the papers and then become one of the producers of this highly-awaited film," the source revealed.

The Nand Kishor directorial is expected to hit the theatres in 2024 in multiple languages such as Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The source stated, “This would be Ekta’s first Pan India film. She is meeting the film’s leading actor, Megastar Mohanlal, today at Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, Mumbai where she would sign the papers and then become one of the producers of this highly-awaited film."

Vrushabha is an emotional story told through generations and is billed as a high-octane father-son drama. The upcoming multilingual movie from production banner AVS Studios will have Mohanlal playing the role of a father, which, the makers say, will explore the struggle between two emotions-love and revenge.