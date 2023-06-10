Shane Nigam And Sreenath Bhasi To Join Malayalam Movie Artists Association

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has a long queue of young actors wanting to join the organisation. The AMMA’s executive committee received 22 fresh applications from the artists. However, the producer’s association have made some allegations of unruly behaviour by certain young actors on the film sets for non-cooperation in facilitating the shooting of films for reasons. However, Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi. who have been banned by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association, have also applied for membership of AMMA.

But as per reports, the ban imposed on Shane Nigam by the Associations is likely to be lifted. Reportedly, AMMA is in support of the actor. It was earlier reported that in the letter to AMMA, Shane Nigam mentioned that the shoot of RDX was interrupted not because of him but Sophia Paul’s husband who misbehaved with his mother on the day when he came late to the shoot due to health issues.

However, the association has yet to decide on Srinath Bhasi in this regard.

Apart from them, the association has also reportedly received applications from director Dhyan Srinivasan and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. According to the norms of AMMA, membership is only granted after the approval of all members in the executive which will later be introduced to the general members of the Association. So far, out of 22, 12 applicants have been approved by the executive members of AMMA.