Shanmuga Pandian-starrer Padai Thalaivan's Fiery First Look Poster Revealed

Padai Thalaivan is directed by U Anbu.
Padai Thalaivan is directed by U Anbu.

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 14:09 IST

The first look shows Shanmuga Pandian giving intense and fiery expressions, with blood stains on his face.

Tamil actor Shanmuga Pandian is all set to make his comeback in the industry with the film Padai Thalaivan, written and directed by U Anbu. Shanmuga is the younger son of veteran actor Captain Vijayakanth. Vijayakanth has now unveiled the first look of this film on his 71st birthday, which was celebrated at his political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’s headquarters. The first look shows Shanmuga Pandian giving intense and fiery expressions, with blood stains on his face. It seems like he is holding some sharp weapons as well. A close-up shot of an elephant’s tusks is also visible in the first look. Captain Vijayakanth wrote in the caption, “First Look poster of Sanmuga Pandian starrer ‘Padai thalaivaan’ directed by U Anbu with Music composed by Musician Ilayaraja #FirstLook poster". Shanmuga Pandian will play the lead role in this film and Ilayaraja has composed its music.

Social media users loved the look. One of them commented that Shanmuga Pandian looks like the “future captain". Some of the users might not get the context behind this reference. Vijayakanth’s fans have called him “Captain", ever since he portrayed an IFS officer in his 1991-hit film Captain Prabhakaran. That’s why the social media user used the term “Future Captain" for Shanmuga Pandian. Others wished for the success of the upcoming film.

    • In an interview with a portal, director Anbu revealed more about this film. He said, “The film is a high-octane action entertainer, set against the backdrop of a forest and elephants. It’s about the bonding between an elephant and a human, and the major conflict is based on a real-life incident that happened in Orissa last October." He also said that even though the movie revolves around wildlife and elephants, its story is not similar to the 2012 film Kumki, directed by Prabu Solomon. He added, “Shanmuga Pandian will not be playing a mahout, but will be seen as a normal person who lives amidst nature." He further said that every scene in the film will feature a minimum of four to five elephants and the major segment will have at least twenty elephants.

    Shanmuga Pandian last acted in Madurai Veeran, which received mixed reviews.

