Sharad Kelkar Calls Wife Keerti 'Barbie' In This Pink-Themed Picture

The Barbie fever doesn’t seem to simmer down even though it’s been weeks since the release of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s film. Celebrities across Hollywood and Bollywood have hopped on the rising trend by either dressing up in pink or hosting Barbie-themed parties. Now, joining the bandwagon is actor Sharad Kelkar along with his wife Keerti. On Monday morning, the Tanhaji fame shared a lovely photograph of the celebrity couple attending what seems to be a Barbie-themed pink outing. Donning a white t-shirt with the moniker of Ken imprinted in neon, Sharad Kelkar keeps his wife close while striking a pose for the camera.

Colour-complementing the theme aptly is Keerti in a stunning short dress paired with stylish and peppy heels. Seated on a car’s bonnet, Keerti rests her head on her husband’s shoulder with an infectious smile on her face. Enjoying each other’s company, the couple appears to have a gala time together during their outing. If that wasn’t enough, Sharad’s quirky caption made fans laud the duo’s romantic yet fun banter. “Mhari baby, Barbie se kam hai ke (Is my baby any less than a Barbie doll)," he asked in the caption.

Check out the photo here:

The photograph comes only a couple of weeks after Keerti previously channelled her inner Barbie on a trending dialogue reel of the film. Sharing a carousel of photographs in pink and purple attires, Keerti appears holding a large teddy bear in some of the stills. Catch a glimpse of it below:

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti recently jetted off to the USA with their daughter to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. In an update of their vacation that came in the first week of August, the celebrity couple were spotted sightseeing and enjoying delicious food at local restaurants. From loving piggyback rides to playing games, a video shared by Sharad gave fans a glimpse of their gala time together.