Sharad Kelkar Recollected When SLB Reshot An Entire Scene In Ram Leela Because Of One Unlit Diya

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most renowned filmmakers of Indian cinema. When it comes to creating sets which are well-defined and shooting scenes with much-needed aesthetic value, Bhansali ensures perfection on as aspects. Recently actor Sharad Kelkar also spoke about the same.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Sharad recollected how Sanjay Leela Bhansali noticed one unlit lamp in the sets of Ram Leela and then decided to reshoot the entire scene. Sharad worked with SLB on the 2013 hit film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The film starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He opened up about being in ‘a completely different world’ when he visited Bhansali’s sets.

Sharad recollected the times when one of his friends asked, if he could leave TV and give an audition for Bhansali’s Ram Leela. “It was a completely different world for me. I came from a world where we don’t have time, we don’t have money."

He then added, “Mr Bhansali’s world was completely different, it was a complete shocker. But the experience was something else. I saw the love for the craft in it. He will not leave until he is satisfied that what he has visualized in his thoughts, he could execute or present on the screen."

Recollecting about a particular dance sequence, he shared, “So I still remember there was this one shot with full dancing, there are thousand people on the set and the song sequence is going on. But there was one dia (lamp) which was not lit, somewhere far behind. A normal filmmaker would not give a damn about it saying there are 50 other lamps."