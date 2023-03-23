Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen. And as the release date is inching closer every day, the excitement seems to be building more. Popular television actor Sharad Kelkar who has dubbed for Prabhas in the Hindi version of the magnum opus calls it the most challenging role of all time.

In an interview with PTI, Sharad Kelkar explained, “Voice acting is a responsible job because you are lending your voice to someone else who has performed with all his heart out. Your one mistake can ruin his performance. So, I am responsible (for lending my voice) whether it is for Lord Ram or for Nani’s character. Lord Ram is the most challenging one. It is a matter of pride for me also to give voice for ‘Adipurush’."

He further added, “As an actor, it is a disadvantage for me because it is difficult for people to imagine me in different roles. They tend to offer me similar kinds of roles because I have a certain personality and voice, which they think can go well with a particular range of characters, like a cop or a villain. I try to do different kinds of stuff.I am trying to prove again and again that I have a good voice but my strength is my acting.It (voice) is an added advantage and I don’t take credit for that voice as such,"

When the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released in October last year, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some criticised it for its VFX, others claimed that Hindu gods were misrepresented in the teaser.

Adipurush’s editor Ashish Mhatre had recently reacted to the backlash and had shared how the team was ‘shocked’ due to criticism.

“The entire team was in shock when the teaser was released as we never expected such kind of reviews, but director Om Raut’s vision was very clear. When he explained the film to us along with the characters, he was very clear about what he wanted in the film. He had taken care of all those aspects of the story that might hurt the sentiments of the people. He never wanted to do that but he just changed the world and he has made it in a way that will appeal to the youth," Ashish told E-Times.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.

